Kevin Devine – “Hysteric” (Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cover)

Kevin Devine is releasing his latest album, Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong, next week, and we’ve heard “Albatross,” “”How Can I Help You?,” and “Override” from it already. Today, Devine is taking a pause from the rollout to share a cover of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Hysteric,” the tender-hearted cut off the band’s 2009 album It’s Blitz!. Feels timely considering Yeah Yeah Yeahs just teased new music. Check it out below.

Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong is out 3/25 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.

