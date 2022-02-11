Kevin Devine – “How Can I Help You?”
Kevin Devine announced his 10th full-length album Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong last month with the release of lead single “Albatross.” Today, he’s announcing a spring 2022 US tour with Pronoun, Kississippi, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy and sharing the new single “How Can I Help You?”
In a statement, Devine says that “How Can I Help You?” is “a dance song for wallflowers, body music for the brain, a gently caffeinated disco gallop arpeggiating through the last aspirational sliver separating a relationship from its end.” Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy):
04/06 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
04/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *
04/08 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk *
04/09 Toronto, ON @ Velvet *
04/10 Detroit, MI @ Shelter *
04/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
04/13 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/16 Boston, MA @ Sinclair*
04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ FU Church !
04/30 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar !
05/01 Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge !
05/03 Dallas, TX @ Tulips !
05/04 Austin, TX @ Antone’s !
05/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !
05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy !
05/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar !
05/09 San Francisco,CA @ Great American !
05/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir !
05/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey !
05/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby !
05/15 Denver, CO @ Bluebird !
05/17 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway !
05/19 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar !
05/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade !
* Dates with Pronoun
! Dates with Kississippi
Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong is out 3/25 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.