Kevin Devine – “How Can I Help You?”

Kevin Devine announced his 10th full-length album Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong last month with the release of lead single “Albatross.” Today, he’s announcing a spring 2022 US tour with Pronoun, Kississippi, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy and sharing the new single “How Can I Help You?”

In a statement, Devine says that “How Can I Help You?” is “a dance song for wallflowers, body music for the brain, a gently caffeinated disco gallop arpeggiating through the last aspirational sliver separating a relationship from its end.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy):

04/06 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

04/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

04/08 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk *

04/09 Toronto, ON @ Velvet *

04/10 Detroit, MI @ Shelter *

04/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

04/13 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/16 Boston, MA @ Sinclair*

04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ FU Church !

04/30 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar !

05/01 Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge !

05/03 Dallas, TX @ Tulips !

05/04 Austin, TX @ Antone’s !

05/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy !

05/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar !

05/09 San Francisco,CA @ Great American !

05/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir !

05/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey !

05/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby !

05/15 Denver, CO @ Bluebird !

05/17 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway !

05/19 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar !

05/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade !

* Dates with Pronoun

! Dates with Kississippi

Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong is out 3/25 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.