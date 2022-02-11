Kevin Devine – “How Can I Help You?”

New Music February 11, 2022 1:22 PM By Peter Helman

Kevin Devine – “How Can I Help You?”

New Music February 11, 2022 1:22 PM By Peter Helman

Kevin Devine announced his 10th full-length album Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong last month with the release of lead single “Albatross.” Today, he’s announcing a spring 2022 US tour with Pronoun, Kississippi, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy and sharing the new single “How Can I Help You?”

In a statement, Devine says that “How Can I Help You?” is “a dance song for wallflowers, body music for the brain, a gently caffeinated disco gallop arpeggiating through the last aspirational sliver separating a relationship from its end.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy):
04/06 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
04/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *
04/08 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk *
04/09 Toronto, ON @ Velvet *
04/10 Detroit, MI @ Shelter *
04/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
04/13 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/16 Boston, MA @ Sinclair*
04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ FU Church !
04/30 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar !
05/01 Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge !
05/03 Dallas, TX @ Tulips !
05/04 Austin, TX @ Antone’s !
05/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !
05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy !
05/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar !
05/09 San Francisco,CA @ Great American !
05/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir !
05/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey !
05/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby !
05/15 Denver, CO @ Bluebird !
05/17 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway !
05/19 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar !
05/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade !

* Dates with Pronoun
! Dates with Kississippi

Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong is out 3/25 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    5 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest