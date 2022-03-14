Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce UK Shows, Tease New Music

It’s been nearly a decade since the last new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album, Mosquito, came out in 2013. Since then, the trio has celebrated the release of their debut album Fever To Tell with a deluxe reissue and an ensuing series of shows, and they’ve made the festival rounds a couple of times. They’re attached to some more fests this summer, and they’re also heading to the UK for the first time in a bit. Today, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced two June shows: one on the 5th in Manchester with English Teacher, and the other in London on the 7th with Dry Cleaning and Anika. In a statement, the band also tease that new music is on the way:

OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs

More information available here.