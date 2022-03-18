Hear Norah Jones’ Previously Unreleased “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most”

We recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Norah Jones’ landmark 2002 album Come Away With Me. Now, there’s more reason to celebrate: Jones has released a previously unheard track from forthcoming Come Away With Me‘s 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition: “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most.” The Super Deluxe Edition features 22 previously unreleased tracks, including Jones’ earliest demos that she submitted to Blue Note for the album back in the early ’00s. “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most” is a stripped-down, piano-only jazz ballad that easily fits into the whole lounge vibe Jones was going for on her debut album. Listen below.

Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition is out 4/29 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here.

