After a few months worth of teasing, Denzel Curry is finally releasing his new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future at the end of this week. Previously released singles “Walkin” and “Zatoichi” are on it, and the album also boasts guest features from Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, and more, plus production credits from Thundercat and JPEGMAFIA. Today, Curry is releasing a new track called “Troubles,” which features T-Pain and was produced by Kenny Beats and DJ Khalil. Check out a Wes Anderson-inspired video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Melt Session #1” (Feat. Robert Glasper)

02 “Walkin”

03 “Worst Comes To Worst”

04 “John Wayne” (Feat. Buzzy Lee)

05 “The Last”

06 “Mental” (Feat. Saul Williams & Bridget Perez)

07 “Troubles” (Feat. T-Pain)

08 “Ain’t No Way” (Feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, & JID)

09 “X-Wing”

10 “Angelz”

11 “The Smell Of Death”

12 “Sanjuro” (Feat. 454)

13 “Zatoichi” (Feat. Slowthai)

14 “The Ills”

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is out 3/25 via Loma Vista Recordings.