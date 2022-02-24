Denzel Curry – “Zatoichi” (Feat. slowthai)

New Music February 24, 2022 2:03 PM By Peter Helman
0

Denzel Curry – “Zatoichi” (Feat. slowthai)

New Music February 24, 2022 2:03 PM By Peter Helman
0

Although there’s no release date yet, Denzel Curry’s new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future is reportedly coming soon. We’ve already heard one single from it, “Walkin,” which made our list of the best songs of the week when it came out last month. And today, we’re getting another.

“Zatoichi” finds Curry linking up with another young rap live-wire, the British MC slowthai, with whom he previously teamed up on the 2019 single “Psycho.” Produced by Powers Pleasant, it’s a drum and bass-inspired track full of hurtling breakbeats. Launch yourself into it and its Adrian Villagomez-directed video inspired by classic samurai movies and Kill Bill below.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is coming soon via Loma Vista.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Hero”

3 days ago 0

Tool Enrage Fans By Selling Signed Vinyl For $810

3 days ago 0

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Announces Record Store Day EP, Her First New Release In 13 Years

3 days ago 0

Sorrow And Extinction Turns 10

3 days ago 0

Stream Na-Kel Smith’s Bugged-Out New Rap EP +

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest