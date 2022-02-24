Denzel Curry – “Zatoichi” (Feat. slowthai)

Although there’s no release date yet, Denzel Curry’s new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future is reportedly coming soon. We’ve already heard one single from it, “Walkin,” which made our list of the best songs of the week when it came out last month. And today, we’re getting another.

“Zatoichi” finds Curry linking up with another young rap live-wire, the British MC slowthai, with whom he previously teamed up on the 2019 single “Psycho.” Produced by Powers Pleasant, it’s a drum and bass-inspired track full of hurtling breakbeats. Launch yourself into it and its Adrian Villagomez-directed video inspired by classic samurai movies and Kill Bill below.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is coming soon via Loma Vista.