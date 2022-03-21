Last night, the Weeknd fulfilled a bucket-list dream and voiced a character on The Simpsons. Abel Tesfaye isn’t entirely new to voice acting; he’d already done bits on Robot Chicken and American Dad. (Tesfaye even co-wrote the American Dad episode in which he guest-starred.) But The Simpsons remains the holy grail for celebrities who want to do voice-roles in cartoons, and Tesfaye reached that grail with last night’s episode.

Rather than making a quick cameo as himself, the way so many Simpsons celebrity guests do, the Weeknd played a full new character on last night’s show. He took the role of Orion Hughes, the young owner of a skate/streetwear line that’s entirely based on Supreme. (It’s called Slipreme.) The Weeknd’s character also seems to be modeled on Jaden Smith, and Tesfaye also plays Orion’s movie-star father Darius. Marge recognizes Orion as “the voice of the urban squid from the live-action Finding Nemo.”

The whole episode is a parody of streetwear culture, a thing that practically demands to be parodied. Check out some clips of the Weeknd’s work on the show below:

Keep it real, little groms. pic.twitter.com/GTNWMtAgko — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s the bit where Michael Rapaport appears as a streetwear bootlegger:

If you’ve got Hulu, you can watch last night’s Simpsons here.