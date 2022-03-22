Bright Eyes are about to embark on their first North American tour in 11 years, and they’re plotting out their Companion series, with the first of three — Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion — being released in May. Today, Bright Eyes are releasing a cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven,” which will appear on Letting Off The Happiness.

For their rework of “St Ides Heaven,” taken from Smith’s self-titled 1995 album, Connor Oberst & Co. build the original out with more: more volume, more electric guitar, more grimy distortion, more propulsive rhythm. The recording also features Phoebe Bridgers, Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate and a well-known Elliott Smith superfan. Listen below.

TOURDATES:

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

03/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

04/07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/09 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

04/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/22 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

05/25 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/27 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05/28 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/01 – Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center *

06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

06/03 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

06/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/05 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/18 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

06/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

06/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

07/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

08/12 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen 2022

08/14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

08/16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

08/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/19 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

08/20 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

08/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

08/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

08/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Open Air

08/26 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

08/27 – Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

08/30 – London, England @ Eventim Apollo

08/31 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

09/01 – Dublin, Ireland -@ Vicar Street

09/05 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

09/06 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion, Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion And Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion is out 5/27 via Dead Oceans.