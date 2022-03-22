Ted Leo – “The Clearing Of The Land”

New Music March 22, 2022 7:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Ted Leo has released a new song called “The Clearing Of The Land,” which is part of Band Together: A Benefit For Ukraine. The compilation features songs from Ukrainian and American punk, post-punk, hardcore, folk, and metal bands. According to their Bandcamp page, all proceeds from the comp will go to Razom (“together” in Ukrainian), a New York-based 501c3 non-profit providing aid across Ukraine.

Over a marching rhythm, Leo sings: “Though they didn’t come at once, well they all brought sporting guns/ And their own police and army came in with them/ On our roads, their horses trod, but still, they needed to be shod/ So they hired us to feed and breed and smith them/ And some of us, on seeing our cousins stung/ Were all too quick to scrabble up that bottom ladder rung.” Listen below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

