Last month, Montreal indie-pop vets Stars announced their first new album in five years, From Capelton Hill, named after a place in North Hatley, Quebec. At the time, they , shared two tracks, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” Now, Stars are back with two more new songs: “Build A Fire” and “Patterns.”

“‘Build a Fire’ was written in a fever dream of COVID-19 paranoia and restlessness, somewhere in the middle of last year,” Stars’ Torquill Campbell says. “I like it because it sounds like Happy Mondays and The Pet Shop Boys at the same time, which is something maybe only we can do? It’s about death. And running from it. As fast as you fucking can.”

Amy Millan adds of “Patterns”: “Friendship is the only boat that will float you across the storm. With your friends you create the ethos to shield all that tomorrow will throw at you. Some Patterns can be changed. Some Patterns are sacred geometry and will never change. Only what loves will remain.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

06/15 – Solana Beach CA @ Belly Up Tavern

From Capelton Hill is out 5/27 via Last Gang/MNRK. Pre-order it here.