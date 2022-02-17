Stars – “Pretenders” & “Snowy Owl”

Montreal indie-pop veterans Stars have announced their first album in five years, From Capelton Hill, named after a place in North Hatley, Quebec. “I guess what From Capelton Hill means to me is from memory, from the past, from a place that seems permanent but isn’t, and I think that that sense of impermanence is a big part of what’s in the record,” the band’s Torquil Campbell explains. “Realizing that things don’t last forever, and that even the things that I thought would be there forever aren’t going to be. Capelton Hill is a place where things in my mind, in my life, they’ve never changed. And yet it will go.”

“We laid our bets, we made our beds on staying young forever,” Campbell sings in harmony with co-vocalist Amy Millan on the album’s lead single, “Pretenders,” which Millan says she wrote as a “love letter” to Campbell and the band’s origins: “When we wrote all those songs 20 years ago, we were young. That’s what being in a band is: you’re putting down your chips on feeling young and being young. It doesn’t necessarily work out because time does its thing.” Campbell adds, “Obviously, we lost that bet. But we are young in the moment of singing it. That’s the incredible thing about music: you are young in the moment of singing that line, even if you’re 80.”

Along with Pretenders, Stars are also sharing From Capelton Hill‘s acoustic closing track “Snowy Owl,” a bittersweet but tender story of two characters clinging desperately to each other. “I don’t know what comes after,” Campbell says in a statement. “I just make records about other people and in the end, they turn out to be about me.” Listen and check out the album’s full tracklist and Stars’ upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Palmistry”

02 “Pretenders”

03 “Patterns”

04 “Back To The End”

05 “That Girl”

06 “Build A Fire”

07 “Capelton Hill”

08 “Hoping”

09 “To Feel What They Feel”

10 “If I Never See London Again”

11 “I Need The Light”

12 “Snowy Owl”

TOUR DATES:

06/04 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

06/06 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

06/08 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

06/11 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

06/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

From Capelton Hill is out 5/27 via Last Gang/MNRK. Pre-order it here.