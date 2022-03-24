Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry is always keeping busy — in 2019 he and the band were inducted into the Rock Hall Of Fame. Roxy Music also recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and plan to reissue each of their eight studio albums over the course of the coming year. Now, Ferry has announced his first new solo recordings since 2018’s Bitter-Sweet. Ferry’s Love Letters EP is a collection of covers, and today he’s sharing the title track, originally written by Victor Young and Edward Heyman, recorded by Dick Haymes in 1945, and popularized by Ketty Lester in 1961.

“I like expanding my repertoire by covering songs from different genres and different times,” Ferry says of Love Letters. “It can be an interesting challenge, finding the best way to interpret them in my own style — whatever that may be.”

Listen to “Love Letters,” which also has a music video, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Letters”

02 “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”

03 “Fooled Around And Fell In Love”

04 “The Very Thought Of You”

Love Letters is out 5/6 via BMG.