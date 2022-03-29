Australian punk outfit Bloods have shared a new collab with Laura Jane Grace called “I Like You.” It follows “Boss,” aka the first new music from Bloods since their 2020 EP Seattle. “I Like You,” same as “Boss,” will appear on Bloods’ forthcoming album Together, Baby!, which arrives in September. Proceeds will go to Australia’s Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (Australia).

Here’s what Bloods’ MC had to say about working with Grace:

I originally started writing “I Like You” as an acoustic song and when I went to demo it, I was going through the midi drum samples and clicked on a shuffled, break-beat pattern and it immediately made the song feel fun and optimistic. It took on a whole new life and tone. Lyrically the song is about the giddy excitement you feel when you spark a new connection and you feel seen by another person who ‘gets you’ – as much a friendship as a romantic connection. There is a level of comfort that comes with feeling understood and understanding another person – warts and all. It makes you feel accompanied through life and like you’re never sleeping alone anymore, because they’re out there. I knew I wanted it to be a duet and our friend and label owner Cayle decided to be bold and dream big and asked Laura Jane Grace if she’d be interested in being involved. Laura is an ICON, so it goes without saying we lost our minds when she got back to us and said she liked the song and wanted to sing on it. Laura’s voice is so immediate and perfect, it has taken the song to a whole new level. It’s a total honour and dream to have Laura involved.

Listen to “I Like You” below.

Together, Baby! is out 9/23 via Share it Music.