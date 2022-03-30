Carlos D Previews First Music Since Leaving Interpol, A New Age Album About Water

Interpol founding bassist Carlos Dengler, aka Carlos D, left the band after the completion of their 2010 self-titled album. A few years later he was trying to make it as an actor, though within less than a month he was doing a guest stint in the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Now he’s about to release his first music since departing the band that made him famous.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Dengler has an album called Aqueduct coming out in two weeks. It’s a new age album about water. Dengler played everything on the album besides flute by Keith Bonner and vocals by Laura Kay. The Bandcamp page explains, “In addition to Downloads, Compact Disc, and Cassette, NFTs will be designed and minted, one for each track. Buyer will be the one and only owner of the NFT for any selected track. A portion of the proceeds will go towards an as yet to be determined eco-charity. Special bonuses for NFT holders are in the works.” Further down it reads, “Note: the Ethereum blockchain is currently transitioning to a green network; in the meantime a carbon offset for environmental impact will be factored in for the sale of every NFT.”

Here’s his description of the music:

Aqueduct is an exploration of wild areas and natural textures: damp soil, sweet pine sap, subalpine wind. The album investigates the notion of watercourses, how various bodies of water in nature perform tasks of forestal rejuvenation and valley irrigation and how those forces may also be put to use in civilization. For example, the ancient aqueducts that the Romans were famous for illustrate how a relatively basic technology could harness incredibly powerful hydraulic capabilities, straight from nature. Aqueduct tries to tell the story of our relationship with and our dependence upon water.

Dengler has shared one advance single from Aqueduct so far, the nearly 10-minute “New Cambria.” Hear it below.

<a href="https://carlosdengler.bandcamp.com/album/aqueduct">Aqueduct by Carlos Dengler</a>

Aqueduct is out 4/15.