Pinegrove are still promoting their new record, 11:11, which came out in January. The Montclair band is also currently making their way across the West Coast on an extensive 2022 tour, which will extend into the Midwest and Texas before moving into Europe, the UK, and Canada. Leading up to that, though, they stopped by SiriusXMU, where they did a cover of Radiohead’s OK Computer cut “Let Down.” Listen below.

11:11 is out now via Rough Trade. Get it here.