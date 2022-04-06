Athens psych-folk figureheads Elf Power have announced their first new album in more than five years. Artificial Countrysides is out in July and follows 2017’s Twitching In Time. Featuring the already released “The Gas Inside The Tank,” it’s also their first album via Yep Roc Records. Along with the news is a lead single, “Undigested Parts,” which also has a video filmed by Alex Pfannkuche at the Orange Twin Conservation Community stage in Downtown Athens. Another fun thing is that the video features a cameo from the Apples In Stereo’s Robert Schneider.

Elf Power’s Andrew Rieger says “Undigested Parts” is “a song about the way that unprocessed events and emotions can erupt at unexpected times. Musically, it’s a mixture of incredibly fuzzed out guitars, ethereal keyboards, pounding drums and drum machine combined together, and a sweetly melodic vocal line, resulting in an interesting mix of elements.”

Listen and watch below, and check out Elf Power’s coming tour dates with E.R. Jurken.

TOURDATES:

07/13 – Evanston, IL @ Space

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Portland Creative Compound

07/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

07/21 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

07/22 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

07/23 – New York, NY @ LPR

07/24 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

07/30: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Artificial Countrysides is out 7/15 via Yep Roc.