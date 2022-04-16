Watch Florence + The Machine Debut Dance Fever Songs At Newcastle Tour Opener

News April 16, 2022 1:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Florence + The Machine are readying their fifth studio album, Dance Fever, which Florence Welch co-produced with Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley. Yesterday, the band debuted new songs from the album at their tour opener at 02 City Hall in Newcastle. Among the new songs were early singles “King,” “My Love,” and “Heaven Is Here,” plus “Free” and “Girls Against God.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

SETLIST:
01 “Shake It Out”
02 “King” (Live debut)
03 “What Kind Of Man”
04 “Kiss With A Fist”
05 “Free” (Live debut)
06 “Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)” (First time since 2017)
07 “Big God”
08 “What The Water Gave Me” (First time since 2017)
09 “Girls Against God” (Live debut)
10 “June” (Acoustic)
11 “Hunger”
12 “Ship To Wreck”
13 “Never Let Me Go” (New version)
14 “Heaven Is Here”
15 My Love” (Full band debut)
16 “Dog Days Are Over”

ENCORE:
17 “Cosmic Love”
18 “Spectrum” (First time since 2016)

Dance Fever is out 5/13 via Polydor.

