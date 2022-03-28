Florence + The Machine Announce North American Arena Tour With Japanese Breakfast, Yves Tumor, Wet Leg, More

This spring Florence + The Machine will release their new album Dance Fever. Florence Welch co-produced the LP with Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley, and she’s already shared the early singles “King,” “Heaven Is Here,” and “My Love.” Around the time the album comes out, Florence is coming to America, playing smaller shows in New York and Los Angeles. Later this year, she’ll be back to give us the whole dramatic Florence + The Machine arena spectacle.

If you’ve seen Florence + The Machine play an arena or a festival, you already know that their songs and Florence Welch’s charisma are enough to fill up a big space. On this coming tour, she’ll also have help. At various dates, Florence will play with a slate of openers that includes Japanese Breakfast, Yves Tumor, Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, King Princess, and Sam Fender. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

5/06 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

9/02 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

9/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

9/10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

9/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

9/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

9/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

9/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9/23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

9/24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena #

9/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center $

9/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena &

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds @

10/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre &

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre &

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* with Arlo Parks

^ with Sam Fender

# with King Princess

$ with Yves Tumor

@ with Japanese Breakfast

& with Wet Leg