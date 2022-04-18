Mister Goblin – “Red Box” (Feat. Sadie Dupuis)

This week, Mister Goblin is releasing a new album, Bunny, the follow-up to last year’s Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil. We’ve heard “Holiday World” and “Military Discount” from it so far, and today we’re getting “Red Box,” the latest in the project’s string of collaborations with Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis. This one’s a tender duet about the simple joys of picking out a DVD in front of a drug store. “Whenever I see people at one of those Red Box machines, they just always look like cozy ass couples who spent all day having sex and then rolled out to grab a movie before returning to bed,” project leader Sam Goblin said in a statement. “That sort of inspired this Red Box yearning song.” Check it out below.

Bunny is out 4/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.