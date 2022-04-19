This week, Fontaines D.C. are set to release their latest album, Skinty Fia. We’ve already heard a few album tracks from the Irish post-punkers, including “I Love You,” “Skinty Fia,” and “Jackie Down The Line,” and now we’re getting one more: “Roman Holiday.”

Kicking off with a strong beat, “Roman Holiday” has a bittersweet, almost longing melody. The band’s Grian Chatten says of the single: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

Listen to “Roman Holiday” below.

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan Records.