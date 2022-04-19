Fontaines D.C. – “Roman Holiday”

Polocho

New Music April 19, 2022 12:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Fontaines D.C. – “Roman Holiday”

Polocho

New Music April 19, 2022 12:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

This week, Fontaines D.C. are set to release their latest album, Skinty Fia. We’ve already heard a few album tracks from the Irish post-punkers, including “I Love You,” “Skinty Fia,” and “Jackie Down The Line,” and now we’re getting one more: “Roman Holiday.”

Kicking off with a strong beat, “Roman Holiday” has a bittersweet, almost longing melody. The band’s Grian Chatten says of the single: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

Listen to “Roman Holiday” below.

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch New Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle

1 day ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

14 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest