Next month, Florence + The Machine will release Dance Fever, their long-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s High As Hope. Florence Welch started writing the album’s songs in pandemic isolation, and she recorded them in New York with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley also helped out on much of the LP. We’ve already posted the early singles “King,” “Heaven Is Here,” and “My Love,” and now Florence has shared another early single.

“Free,” Florence’s latest, is a big, soaring, euphoric rocker about battling anxiety and about the fleeting moments when that anxiety disappears through the magic of music and communal catharsis. In its majestic sense of release, “Free” slots in nicely next to Florence classics like “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out.” Florence co-wrote and co-produced the song with Jack Antonoff. She debuted the song at her Newcastle tour opener a few nights ago, and she got really into it. I don’t often get to say this about an album’s fourth single, but it’s not hard to imagine “Free” achieving anthem status in the future.

Like the other Dance Fever singles, “Free” has a video from director Autumn de Wilde, the former rock photographer responsible for the 2020 film Emma. The “Free” video stars Bill Nighy, the great British character actor famous for his work in things like Love Actually and the Pirates Of The Caribbean movies. Nighy previously worked with de Wilde on Emma, and in the “Free” clip, he plays Florence’s anxiety. Check it out below.

Dance Fever is out 5/13 on Polydor.