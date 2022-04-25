Avail’s Over The James Mini-Fest Looks So Sick

Avail were one of the best punk bands of the ’90s, and when they broke up in 2007, frontman Tim Barry said for years that they would never reunite. He probably meant it when he said it, but I’m so happy that he was wrong. Three years ago, Avail announced that they would get back together for two shows in their Richmond hometown. I went to one of those shows, and it was a magical night. Since then, Avail have been booked for more shows, including festivals like the Fest, Riot Fest, and the upcoming Furnace Fest. And now Avail are getting a little festival of their own.

You could argue that Over The James, which came out in 1998, is Avail’s best album. (I’m a 4AM Friday guy, unless I’m actually listening to Over The James, in which case I think Over The James is the best album in existence.) The James is the river that runs through Richmond. This summer, Avail will play their first hometown show since that first reunion in the middle of the James.

Avail will headline a festival called Over The James that’s happening 8/6 in the Richmond park Brown’s Island. (Brown’s Island hosts big shows every summer, but those shows aren’t usually especially punk.) The Over The James bill is made up entirely of punk veterans who have maintained their relevance: Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females, and locals Terminal Bliss. (Terminal Bliss aren’t a veteran act; they released their debut mini-album last year. But the group is made up of members of pioneering Richmond screamo bands Pg. 99 and City Of Caterpillar.) I can’t wait. Tickets go on sale Friday; get them here.