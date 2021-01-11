Terminal Bliss are a new hardcore punk band from Richmond, Virginia, but the members of the band are not new. Two members of Terminal Bliss, singer Chris Taylor and his guitarist brother Mike, were in Pg. 99, the cult-beloved screamo pioneers who were a total blast of a live show in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Bassist Adam Juresko and drummer Ryan Parrish were in Pg. 99 contemporaries City Of Caterpillar, and Parrish has more recently been in bands like Iron Reagan and Mammoth Grinder. Together, they make a raw feral, form of basement punk that does all those other bands proud.

Terminal Bliss formed last year, and they haven’t played any live shows yet. Last month, they released their two-song debut single. Today, they’ve followed it up with Brute Err/Ata, a debut EP that blasts through 10 songs in 10 minutes. The band plays fast and unhinged, and they sound something like a weasel made out of jackhammers. The record works as high-grade dose of angry adrenaline, and you can hear it below.

The Brute Err/Ata EP is out now on Relapse.