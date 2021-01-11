Stream Terminal Bliss’ Frantic Debut EP Brute Err/Ata

New Music January 11, 2021 11:41 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Terminal Bliss’ Frantic Debut EP Brute Err/Ata

New Music January 11, 2021 11:41 AM By Tom Breihan

Terminal Bliss are a new hardcore punk band from Richmond, Virginia, but the members of the band are not new. Two members of Terminal Bliss, singer Chris Taylor and his guitarist brother Mike, were in Pg. 99, the cult-beloved screamo pioneers who were a total blast of a live show in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Bassist Adam Juresko and drummer Ryan Parrish were in Pg. 99 contemporaries City Of Caterpillar, and Parrish has more recently been in bands like Iron Reagan and Mammoth Grinder. Together, they make a raw feral, form of basement punk that does all those other bands proud.

Terminal Bliss formed last year, and they haven’t played any live shows yet. Last month, they released their two-song debut single. Today, they’ve followed it up with Brute Err/Ata, a debut EP that blasts through 10 songs in 10 minutes. The band plays fast and unhinged, and they sound something like a weasel made out of jackhammers. The record works as high-grade dose of angry adrenaline, and you can hear it below.

The Brute Err/Ata EP is out now on Relapse.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    19 hours ago

    Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington

    5 days ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest