Avail Announce Reunion

This is a big one, folks. Richmond, Virginia’s Avail were one of the best punk bands of the ’90s. They didn’t really belong to any particular subgenre; instead, the combined hardcore dynamics with huge, throaty classic-rock hooks and riffs. They made the sort of songs where — if you were in a certain mental place, at a certain time — you and your friends might well find yourself screaming the choruses at each other. Avail have three straight-up bona fide classics to their name: 1994’s Dixie, 1996’s 4AM Friday, and 1998’s Over The James. And when I was 16, Avail played the single best live show I have ever seen in my entire life.

Avail formed in 1988 and released Front Porch Stories, their last album, in 2002. They haven’t played a live show since 2007. In recent years, frontman Tim Barry has been releasing rootsy, acoustic solo music, and he’s said no whenever anyone asked him if Avail would play again. But they are playing again. They’re playing at least one more show.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Avail are doing a reunion show 7/19, at the National, the biggest club in their Richmond hometown. Fellow Richmond bands Iron Reagan and Asylum will open. The show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Over The James, and it’ll be that lineup of the band. I will shit my fucking pants. Holy shit! It’s happening! Below, watch a couple of videos of Avail doing what they used to do.