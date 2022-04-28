Watch Japanese Breakfast Chat And Play “Be Sweet” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

News April 27, 2022 8:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Japanese Breakfast Chat And Play “Be Sweet” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

News April 27, 2022 8:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Japanese Breakfast stopped by for a chat and performance on the Kelly Clarkson Show today. Prior to performing Jubilee‘s lead single “Be Sweet,” Michelle Zauner sat down with Clarkson to talk about her immensely good 2021 memoir Crying In H Mart (which is currently getting a film adaptation), attempting — and failing — to grab a bathroom selfie with Doja Cat at the 2022 Grammys, and writing “Be Sweet” with Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum. Watch Zauner’s interview and performance below.

BONUS BEATS: Here’s a TikTok of Conan O’Brien rocking out to Japanese Breakfast’s “Be Sweet” at Coachella.

@djcrtz team coco fr #japanesebreakfast #conanobrien #coachella ♬ original sound – user5849091554681

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

2 days ago 0

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

2 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

1 day ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest