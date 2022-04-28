Watch Japanese Breakfast Chat And Play “Be Sweet” On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Japanese Breakfast stopped by for a chat and performance on the Kelly Clarkson Show today. Prior to performing Jubilee‘s lead single “Be Sweet,” Michelle Zauner sat down with Clarkson to talk about her immensely good 2021 memoir Crying In H Mart (which is currently getting a film adaptation), attempting — and failing — to grab a bathroom selfie with Doja Cat at the 2022 Grammys, and writing “Be Sweet” with Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum. Watch Zauner’s interview and performance below.
BONUS BEATS: Here’s a TikTok of Conan O’Brien rocking out to Japanese Breakfast’s “Be Sweet” at Coachella.
@djcrtz team coco fr #japanesebreakfast #conanobrien #coachella ♬ original sound – user5849091554681