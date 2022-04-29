Stream Future’s New Album I NEVER LIKED YOU Feat. Drake, Kanye, Gunna, & More

Future is back with I NEVER LIKED YOU, his first new album since his 2020 double-dip High Off Life and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert. The rollout for this one hinged on a GQ cover story anointing Future as the best rapper alive. Let’s see how that assertion holds up over these 16 tracks.

I NEVER LIKED YOU does not include “Worst Day,” Future’s pretty solid pop-leaning single from earlier this year; that song is rumored to appear on another album called I NEVER LOVED YOU coming this summer, but such plans are just speculative for now.

Instead, this album offers several intriguing collabs including “Keep It Burnin,” the hard-sounding team-up with Future’s new BFF Kanye West, as previewed on Twitter earlier this week. There are Drake features on “I’m On One” (presumably not a remake of the DJ Khaled song that also featured Drake) and alongside Tems on “Wait For U.” Comrades Gunna and Young Thug join forces once again on “For A Nut,” while Kodak Black shows up on “Voodoo” and EST Gee gets the nod on “Chickens.”

Listen below, and revisit our Pluto retrospective to see how much ground Future has covered in the past decade.

TRACKLIST:
01 “7:12pm”
02 “I’m Dat N****”
03 “Keep It Burnin” (Feat. Kanye West)
04 “For A Nut” (Feat. Young Thug & Gunna)
05 “Puffin On Zootiez”
06 “Gold Stacks”
07 “Wait For U” (Feat Drake & Tems)
08 “Love U Better”
09 “Massaging Me”
10 “Chickens” (Feat. EST Gee)
11 “We Jus Wanna Get Real High”
12 “Voodoo” (Feat. Kodak Black)
13 “Holy Ghost”
14 “The Way Things Going”
15 “I’m On One” (Feat. Drake)
16 “Back To The Basics”

I NEVER LIKED YOU is out now on Epic/Freebandz.

