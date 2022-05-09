The Smile – “Thin Thing”

The Smile – “Thin Thing”

This week, the Smile are releasing their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, just about a year after Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner unveiled the project live for the first time at Glastonbury. Since then, we’ve gotten a whole lot of singles from the album, including “The Smoke,” “Skrting On The Surface,” “Pana-vision,” “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” and “Free In The Knowledge.” Today, the group is sharing one more single, “Thin Thing,” which they’ve played live before. Check it out below.

A Light For Attracting Attention is out 5/13 via XL Recordings.

