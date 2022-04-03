Hear New The Smile & Thom Yorke Songs Debuted On Peaky Blinders

Another new Smile song has made it out into the world. Kicking things off in January, the Smile have already given us “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” “The Smoke,” and “Skirting On The Surface.” All have ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today they’ve unveiled another one via Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders has a long history with well-chosen music. Its theme is always a variation on the Nick Cave classic “Red Right Hand”; I’m biased here, but just recently they featured “Lawman” from my friends in Gilla Band, soundtracking a scene with Cilian Murphy walking down the street looking like a badass. Tonight’s episode premieres a new Smile song called “Pana-vision.” It also features an instrumental Thom Yorke composition called “That’s How Horses Are,” billed as the sequel to the recently released “5:17.”

