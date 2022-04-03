Hear New The Smile & Thom Yorke Songs Debuted On Peaky Blinders

New Music April 3, 2022 9:26 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Hear New The Smile & Thom Yorke Songs Debuted On Peaky Blinders

New Music April 3, 2022 9:26 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Another new Smile song has made it out into the world. Kicking things off in January, the Smile have already given us “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” “The Smoke,” and “Skirting On The Surface.” All have ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today they’ve unveiled another one via Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders has a long history with well-chosen music. Its theme is always a variation on the Nick Cave classic “Red Right Hand”; I’m biased here, but just recently they featured “Lawman” from my friends in Gilla Band, soundtracking a scene with Cilian Murphy walking down the street looking like a badass. Tonight’s episode premieres a new Smile song called “Pana-vision.” It also features an instrumental Thom Yorke composition called “That’s How Horses Are,” billed as the sequel to the recently released “5:17.”

Check them out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Feat. LV)

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

1 day ago 0

Watch Wet Leg’s Extremely Fun James Corden Performance

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest