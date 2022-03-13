Thom Yorke – “5.17”

New Music March 13, 2022 9:47 AM By James Rettig
0

Thom Yorke – “5.17”

New Music March 13, 2022 9:47 AM By James Rettig
0

Thom Yorke has released a new song, “5.17.” As its artwork indicates, it’s one half of a double-sided single — another new song, “That’s How Horses Are,” has a release date of April 3 on Apple Music. It’s possible that these songs are meant for the TV show Peaky Blinders, which is currently airing its sixth and final season over in the UK — it’s been previously reported that Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed new music to the show.

For the past few months, the Radiohead frontman has been busy with the Smile, his new-ish project with Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. They’re set to head out on a European tour this summer.

Listen to “5.17” below.

“5.17” is out now via XL Recordings.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Bryan Adams

2 days ago 0

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

3 days ago 0

Wet Leg Looked Like Stars On Fallon Last Night

3 days ago 0

Billy Joel Biopic Greenlit Without The Rights To Billy Joel’s Likeness, Name, Or Music

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest