With its self-professed blend of “indie rock for the pop punk kids, pop punk for the indie rock kids,” Snow Ellet’s Suburban Rock Star was one of our favorite EPs of 2021. Now, on the heels of last November’s Quarter-Life Crisis team-up “Cannonball” (not a Breeders cover) and December’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (yes a Cure cover), Chicago-based Eric Reyes is coming at us with another extended play.

The five-song collection Glory Days is dropping next month. Today Snow Ellet has released its opening track, a ridiculously catchy emo-pop track called “19” that exists in continuum with bands like the All-American Rejects and Oso Oso. “19” leans harder into early ’90s Jesus Jones-style drum machines than previous Snow Ellet material, matching the stuttering programmed beat with power-poppy emo vocal hooks aplenty. The electric guitars also sound like hooks, fervently slicing or gracefully chiming depending on the needs of the moment. During the muted, lo-fi intro, Reyes begins, “The time passing is vital/ I thought I’d say 19 for a while/ I was wrong.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “19”

02 “Smile Wide”

03 “You Won’t Make It”

04 “Brand New”

05 “Can’t Hear The Phone”

Glory Days is out 6/10 on Wax Bodega. Pre-order it here.