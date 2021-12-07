Snow Ellet – “Boys Don’t Cry” (The Cure Cover)

New Music December 7, 2021 11:39 AM By James Rettig

December 7, 2021

Earlier this year, Chicago musician Eric Reyes released his debut EP as Snow Ellet, Suburban Indie Rock Starone of 2021’s great EPs!– and he’s followed it up with an expanded edition that included “Wine On The Carpet” and a team-up with producer Ryan Hemsworth called “Cannonball.” Today, Reyes is back with a chiming cover of the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” which the band has been playing on tour. Check it out below.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” cover is out now via Wax Bodega.

