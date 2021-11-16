Snow Ellet & Quarter-Life Crisis – “Cannonball”

New Music November 16, 2021 10:07 AM By Tom Breihan

Chicago musician Eric Reyes makes fuzzed-up, emotive pop-punk under the name Snow Ellet. He released his debut EP Suburban Indie Rock Star earlier this year, and then he dropped an expanded edition of that record a few months later. Today, there’s a new Snow Ellet single called “Cannonball.” It’s not a Breeders covers.

On Twitter, Eric Reyes writes that he recorded “Cannonball” with veteran genre-agnostic producer Ryan Hemsworth. It’s being released as a collaboration between Snow Ellet and Hemsworth’s Quarter-Life Crisis project. “Cannonball” is a sharp, hooky little ripper of a song. Reyes sings in a sincere yelp that gives me Get Up Kids flashbacks, and the bleary chug of the music fits that voice nicely. Check it out below.

You can get “Cannonball” at Bandcamp.

