Snow Ellet & Quarter-Life Crisis – “Cannonball”

Chicago musician Eric Reyes makes fuzzed-up, emotive pop-punk under the name Snow Ellet. He released his debut EP Suburban Indie Rock Star earlier this year, and then he dropped an expanded edition of that record a few months later. Today, there’s a new Snow Ellet single called “Cannonball.” It’s not a Breeders covers.

On Twitter, Eric Reyes writes that he recorded “Cannonball” with veteran genre-agnostic producer Ryan Hemsworth. It’s being released as a collaboration between Snow Ellet and Hemsworth’s Quarter-Life Crisis project. “Cannonball” is a sharp, hooky little ripper of a song. Reyes sings in a sincere yelp that gives me Get Up Kids flashbacks, and the bleary chug of the music fits that voice nicely. Check it out below.

<a href="https://snowellet.bandcamp.com/track/cannonball">Cannonball by snow ellet, Quarter-Life Crisis</a>

You can get “Cannonball” at Bandcamp.