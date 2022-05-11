Boldy James & Real Bad Man – “Open Door” (Feat. Rome Streetz & Stove God Cooks)

Last week, Boldy James announced a new album, Killing Nothing, a collaboration with the Los Angeles production crew/clothing designers Real Bad Man. The Detroit rapper last teamed up with them for 2020’s Real Bad Boldy. The project’s lead single, “All The Way Out,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Boldy James is already back with another track, “Open Door,” which features Rome Streetz and Stove God Cooks.

Boldy James also had some more to say about Killing Nothing in a press release

Lyrically, a lot of rappers are so caught up in what everything thinks they’re supposed to be doing, that they don’t kill records anymore. I feel like even though I don’t make the biggest energy records, or club records, for girls to shake their ass too, I feel like I got the most consistent flow in the game. When I work with Real Bad Man, we be killing shit, to me even on our off days, we be killing shit. There are others who try their hardest, but they ain’t killing nothing or letting nothing die.

Killing Nothing is out 5/20 via Real Bad Man Records.