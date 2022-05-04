The raspy, incisive Detroit rap veteran Boldy James has been great for a long time, but he had a truly incredible 2020, releasing four excellent albums over the course of a single year. The last of those four albums was Real Bad Boldy, a full-length collaboration with the LA-based entity Real Bad Man, which is somehow both a clothing designer and a production team. That description isn’t very promising, but those beats were solid, and Boldy sounded great on them. Now, Boldy James is getting back together with Real Bad Man for a new EP.

The new Boldy James/Real Bad Man collaborative EP is called Killing Nothing, and it’s coming out later this month. First single “All The Way Out” has some cool production — a snaky bassline, some busy keyboard work, enough variation that it never sounds static. And Boldy just floats over all of it: “Fully auto chopstick with the hair switch/ We be thuggin’ in the project more than a Blair Witch.” Listen below.

The Killing Nothing EP is out 5/20 on Real Bad Man Records.