A few weeks ago, Bartees Strange returned with the announcement of his new album Farm To Table. We’ve already heard a couple songs from it, including “Heavy Heart” and “Cosigns.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Strange’s latest is called “Hold The Line.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

I remember watching George Floyd’s daughter talk about the death of her father and thinking wow — what a sad introduction to Black American life for this young person. It was painful to watch her grow up in that moment, like all Black kids eventually do. “Hold the Line” was written over the course of three days during that first pandemic summer. Through this song I was trying to make sense of what was happening in the US, my neighborhood, and my community at that moment. During the marches people were trying to stop the bleeding, locked arm in arm, doing everything they could to hold the line.

Listen below.

Farm To Table is out 6/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it below.