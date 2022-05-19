Teyana Taylor has now joined Hillary Clinton and John McCain on the list of people who have defeated Rudolph Giuliani. Last night, Fox’s dystopian, hallucinatory singing-celebrities show The Masked Singer wrapped up its seventh season. The big news from this season was that Giuliani, the loathsome face of a right-wing coup attempt, once again got a platform where he got to attempt to present himself as a human being — something that caused multiple judges to leave the stage in disgust. That season is now over, and the winner was — get this — a real singer.

Teyana Taylor, the R&B star and Kanye West collaborator, was the Butterfly on this past season, and she won the whole thing last night. Taylor beat out a random-ass field of contestants that included En Vogue, Shaggy, Kirstie Alley, Jennifer Holliday, Christine Brinkley, Penn & Teller, and, yes, Rudolph Giuliani. Watch the big reveal below.

At different points during this season, Taylor sang songs like Michael Jackson’s “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” and “Ain’t Nobody,” the 1983 hit from past Masked Singer contestant Chaka Khan. She sang them well, through the whole absurd rigamarole of the Masked Singer staging. If you like, you can watch a couple of those performances below.