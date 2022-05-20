Watch R.E.M.’s Mike Mills Play “Losing My Religion” At Mercer University Commencement

News May 20, 2022 2:57 PM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s college graduation season, and at least a few prominent musicians seem to be racking up honorary doctorates these days. Two days ago, Dr. Taylor Swift got her degree from NYU and gave a commencement speech. Earlier this week, the former R.E.M. member Mike Mills accomplished something similar, and he sang a version of his old band’s biggest hit to the graduating class at Mercer University in the process.

Mike Mills is childhood friends with the violinist Robert McDuffie, and the two of them toured together in 2016. McDuffie is the founder of Mercer’s Robert McDuffie Center For Strings. In front of the graduating class on Monday, Mills thanked the college and McDuffie and noted that he’d never actually graduated from college himself. As the Den reports, Mills then sang and played guitar on a version of “Losing My Religion,” with McDuffie accompanying him on violin.

R.E.M. were once the ultimate college rock band. “Losing My Religion” was a #4 hit in 1991, which means that song is eight years older than the average graduating college senior this year. After that performance, Mercer president William D. Underwood made Mills an honorary Doctor Of The Humanities, so it really doesn’t matter that Mills didn’t finish college.

In recent months, Mike Mills has popped up onstage with Jason Isbell and on records from Superchunk and the Drive-By Truckers.

Tom Breihan Staff

