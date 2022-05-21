Watch Liam Gallagher Sing New Song “World’s In Need” On Jools Holland

Next week, Liam Gallagher will release C’mon You Know. Ahead of the release, the former Oasis singer has shared singles “Everything’s Electric,” the title track, and “Better Days,” which Gallagher called “the sound of the summer.” Now, Gallagher has brought another new song, “World’s In Need” to Later… With Jools Holland. As NME notes, he originally debuted the track during a small live set last month at King George’s Hall in Blackburn. Watch below.

C’mon You Know is out 5/27 via Warner Records.

