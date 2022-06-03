The Story Behind Every Song On S.G. Goodman’s New Album Teeth Marks

Just under two years ago, the Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman started to generate buzz around her debut album Old Time Feeling. Produced by fellow Kentuckian Jim James, Old Time Feeling was one of those albums that resisted easy categorization. Its deeply Southern theme and aesthetic might make it easily scan as country, even though it wasn’t. Some songs were rock, and other songs definitely weren’t. Sometimes artists like Goodman now get lumped under the amorphous (and, to some, equally annoying and reductive) term “Americana.” Whatever it was, Goodman had proven herself a striking new voice, offering songs full of heavy emotional reckoning at the same time that they wrangled with people’s stereotypes of the South in an effort to portray a more nuanced portrait of Southern identity.

Now, Goodman is back with a sophomore outing called Teeth Marks. The album continues to expand and deepen her sound, with everything from the spare and gorgeous title track to shadowy, gut-wrenching two-part centerpiece “If You Were Someone I Loved/You Were Someone I Loved,” to twanging pleas in “The Heart Of It.” Ahead of its release, we caught up with Goodman over Zoom to talk about each song on the album, how Teeth Marks seeks to catalogue all the ways in which love of various types stays with us, and how we learn to move forward carrying those memories. Now that you can hear the album for yourself, read our conversation below.

1. “Teeth Marks”

You’ve discussed how this is about the “phantom limb” in love affairs, or in unrequited love. What made you want this as the opener setting the album’s themes up?

S.G GOODMAN: Sonically it made sense to have that one as the first track. It was a bit of a different move from my previous record. You’re right and this song is more focused on unrequited love and the idea of how powerful a person’s imagination can be when it comes to speculating another person’s feelings — it can be so powerful that you make a really good story for yourself. As far as a theme, I felt the album as a whole should start with “Teeth Marks,” because I felt the idea of love or the lack of love in so many different arenas when it comes to the human experience… We’re all walking around with the marks, with the scars. As the album progresses, there are tracks that get away from romantic love but I’d say still lean back to the theme of love leaving its marks on you in one way or another. That’s why I started with that track, setting the mood.

When you first hear it, it seems melancholic, but the more I listened to it I got something more like an acceptance of moving on with those marks. Is that song already in that headspace, or is it taking place in a rawer moment?

GOODMAN: I would say with the imagery that’s used in that song, by having a good day at the park and these memories, it kind of involves the good along with it. Which was maybe the proof you would use to make up that the love was more than it was, but at the end of the day it’s still a good memory. It leans towards the complexity of all the different emotions you could feel, which I think is still where the album is going. It’s not all bad. It is unrequited love, but also taking stock in the things that got you there.

2. “All My Love Is Coming Back To Me”

Right out of that, you have this uptempo rock song with a sort of triumphant title. To me, it felt like this immediate about-face. You had a quote about not writing a lot of positive music but wanting to have a song like this for yourself, being welcome to good things coming back into your life.

GOODMAN: Absolutely. That song, for me, is kind of the ever-going mantra. Not to get hokey or whatever, but just the power of positive thinking when it comes to what you’re calling into your life. I don’t mind that it was such a complete 180 thematically from “Teeth Marks.” I feel like that’s just human experience, right? Ups and downs and these little glimmers of why you should continue moving forward or what you have to look forward to.

Ultimately, I also wrote that song thinking about my live performance. I do a lot of banter in my sets. A little bit of sarcastic… I mean, some people would say it’s comedy, I’m not sure if I want to label that. I don’t want that pressure on myself. But it is difficult to get up there and play a set of really emotional songs. I think people listening to my music should know that not only is their experience more complex than just the bad times, but mine is too.

Was this a song that immediately started out as a rocker, or do you have everything in a more sparse form and play with what could go in which direction?

GOODMAN: This one came to me in the form that it’s in. It was born a rocker. I was pleasantly surprised and chased it down. I wouldn’t be a producer’s favorite artist to work with, because I’m not normally open to taking something that would be a ballad and turning it into a rocker. It’s hard for me to get out of my own way sometimes. But, luckily, this one was born a rocker. [Laughs]

3. “Heart Swell”

GOODMAN: When the song was forming in me, I was just grasping for ways to describe the feeling you get when you’re going through heartbreak. I think it’s amazing people can still write about that shit. Imagine all the songs that have been written and are being written now about heartbreak. I leaned into it, tried my hardest to find images that felt, one, the most true to myself — crop fires and things like that. And the things I thought people could most easily feel, drawing out the empathy of it.

My dad’s a farmer, I’m a farmer’s daughter. When I was I think 14, he was burning off one of his fields, which is a typical practice — helps keep down bugs and helps prepare the soil for the next crop. On this particular day, the wind shifted, and his truck stalled in the field, and he was severely burned all over his body. According to the doctors, if he would’ve taken a breath while running through the flames, it would’ve done that internally and he would’ve just died. It’s funny how many things fire can mean, with purification or destruction.

A lot of people won’t have that deep of an experience with it when I say “crop fire,” but it is a really strong image for myself. I love to try to include images that lean back into my rural roots, where I am and where I come from. I had a lot of fun letting those moments come up for me in that song.

On Old Time Feeling, there were a lot of direct analyses of Southern identity, or of how people perceive it from the outside. Was it more like weaving it in as little totems for Teeth Marks?

GOODMAN: Yeah, there’s lots of that. I just think it’s important for me — or what I feel called to do, is promote Southern identity as complex as it truly is.

4. “When You Say It”

GOODMAN: This one is interesting in how old it is. I think I might’ve written it in 2010, and it’s had a lot of different forms. I think all artists would agree with this: When you’re in a studio, you don’t always tap into studio magic, but when it comes you gotta go with it. My engineer and co-producer Drew Vandenberg had gone out for dinner and me and the boys were sticking around eating in the studio. I walked in from outside and I just had this shuffle beat, which you find in there, in my head. This is in a different key than other versions have been.

I called in my drummer from eating his sandwich, and my bass player who’s always noodling on whatever instrument was already in the room, and I said, “OK, I need you to do this.” I clicked my phone on, and we worked out that version right there. As soon as the engineer came back in, I said, “Get in there, we gotta get this down right now.”

As far as lyrics, I always say this about songwriting: A song will go about its business, and if it’s something you remember maybe you’re meant to remember it. It’s not like I have super emotional ties, at this point in my life, to these lyrics. But apparently they’ve always held up. It’s been interesting throughout my career, to see how it’s taken shape. My favorite thing about this song was this new life it was given in that moment, and that we captured it.

I know some of the other songs here date a while back as well. Do you do that a lot? Carry songs for years and years?

GOODMAN: Oh yeah. I’m not a factory when it comes to writing. I really do believe… a lot of people are very pretentious when it comes to what a good song is. I’m not a classically trained musician, I don’t have 17 chords in a song. Nobody who’s in the throes of music theory is gonna pick my music out and call me some kind of composition genius. And I’m fine with that. Many people have built careers on three chords or less, whatever.

But my thoughts and feelings on songs… If I walked into a bar and saw one of the best guitar players in the world, but I walked out of there and couldn’t remember what they said, well who gives a shit? [Laughs] I always listen to songs I remember later on down the road, or that I feel haven’t told me everything I need to know about what they’re supposed to be.

5. “If You Were Someone I Loved” / 6. “You Were Someone I Loved”

The centerpiece of the album is this intense two-part saga revolving around the opioid epidemic.

GOODMAN: When it comes to “If You Were Someone I Loved,” I just felt from its earliest moments — which were probably in 2015 — the mood of the music I was hearing was going to call for a serious message. Because it’s such a heavy subject, I was very timid in feeling I hadn’t said everything that would do the subject justice. I still can’t say whether that’s the case or not.

That’s why I ended it with, once again, a musical or vocal style that leans towards my roots. But also I ended the story with the subject of a family member who loved this person, because I felt they should have the final say about that person’s life and worth. In the digital version it’ll look like two tracks, but on the vinyl it’ll be one, which is how I intended it.

Who is the narrator in the first half?

GOODMAN: I wrote it from the perspective of the “I.” I think it’s a really interesting thing in society, how policies are made when a certain group of people have a firsthand experience with tragedy or a real visible need. We really don’t take action unless that’s the case. A lot of our medical facilities, even, were started by affluent families who had a child afflicted by a rare illness or something like that, and they said, “We’re going to put money into this and research this.”

That’s a great thing, but in a way it also says something very sad about humans and our interactions with each other. That it takes a strong firsthand experience with loving someone or being hurt by someone before we take it upon ourselves to give a shit. Lyrically, I wanted the listener, if they’re singing along, to be the person telling the subject that, if I loved you, I would act differently.

So the “if” is doing a lot of work in that first half of the title.

GOODMAN: It points out the obvious: That they don’t love them. Love is a strong word, but it’s also kind of a damning thing to say to someone. You don’t care, because you don’t have the capacity to love them.

Where you’re from, was the opioid crisis something that’s important to you or that you’ve been thinking about for a while?

GOODMAN: It definitely is. I’ve lost friends to the typical story. They have a medical condition, they’re given an opioid, it’s not monitored, they develop an addiction — which, arguably, is something the people who were in charge of that drug knew would happen, its capabilities. From someone who’s seen close friends mourn a friend, or know of other people’s experience losing someone through that, it’s been on my mind. Also the after effects of not being able to get opioids and what people are turning to — how many people are overdosing on fentanyl right now. That’s all directly related to this crisis. It’s ravaging every city in America, every small town in America. It’s such a big problem that, yeah, I think it’s been on my mind for many years and it’s definitely not gone away.

You were talking about Teeth Marks being all these different kinds of love, and sometimes that’s an absence — like in the “If” half. There’s romantic love, and then familial love here. Are there other forms of love you’re turning over across the album — like a platonic one later on in “Dead Soldiers”?

GOODMAN: There is. [“Dead Soldiers” is] about a friend who’s struggling with alcoholism, another form of addiction. Bearing witness to that. I’d say that song, as much as it has to do with platonic love, is also self love. It’s easy to love people, but it’s really hard to love people’s habits. Sometimes that drives a wedge into your ability to remain present. Sometimes self love comes in separation from those types of things. It was important for me, in that song, to express how much being faced with those kinds of decisions wasn’t from a lack of love, it was just heartbreak in a different kind of present love. Those kinds of experiences leave marks on you.

One more thing I wanted to ask about “You Were Someone I Loved” — tell me about this a cappella half. You said it was another way you were harnessing the Southern roots.

GOODMAN: If a person was reading my lyrics and they weren’t from the South or weren’t familiar with this animal, it looks like “killdeer,” but the way my people said it is “killdee.” It’s a small bird that I’m very, very familiar with. Like I said, my dad’s a farmer. On some of the turn roads, which were gravel, this bird would burrow in the gravel and have its little peppered eggs buried there and you could barely see them. The way you knew you were approaching this bird is they would raise all kinds of hell and cover these eggs up and get as big as they could. They were really fierce mothers.

In that a cappella song, I start out with who I believe is a mother figure, but then also talk about the the subject, who else has been covering them up. The world, people in white suits — I’m not trying to be mysterious there, it’s pharmaceutical companies. The killdee image, to me, if anyone’s ever experienced it, it’s something trying to cover something up with all they have.