Angel Olsen – “One Too Many Mornings” (Bob Dylan Cover)
As Angel Olsen prepares to release her new album Big Time on June 3, she’s teamed up with the creators of Apple TV+ series Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss) to cover Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic “One Too Many Mornings.” Olsen’s reimagining is gentle yet urgent, with delicate guitar picks and the singer’s quavering alto. It’s the third track on the just-released Shining Girls soundtrack, which also features a score by Claudia Sarne. Listen below.
The Shining Girls soundtrack is out now.