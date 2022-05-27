Angel Olsen – “One Too Many Mornings” (Bob Dylan Cover)

New Music May 27, 2022 12:29 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Angel Olsen – “One Too Many Mornings” (Bob Dylan Cover)

New Music May 27, 2022 12:29 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

As Angel Olsen prepares to release her new album Big Time on June 3, she’s teamed up with the creators of Apple TV+ series Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss) to cover Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic “One Too Many Mornings.” Olsen’s reimagining is gentle yet urgent, with delicate guitar picks and the singer’s quavering alto. It’s the third track on the just-released Shining Girls soundtrack, which also features a score by Claudia Sarne. Listen below.

The Shining Girls soundtrack is out now.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

4 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

4 days ago 0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

3 days ago 0

Brandy Murks Jack Harlow In Rap At 43 On His Own Beats, As Promised

1 day ago 0

Glorilla And The Art Of The Underground Rap Hit

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest