Stream Australian Screamo Shit-Rippers Gil Cerrone’s Intense New EP Coronach

Gil Cerrone are a screamo quintet from Melbourne whose spin on the genre’s flip-the-fuck-out tendencies errs on the long and ambitious side. Coronach, their new EP, is bookended by a pair of six-minute songs that extend and expand well beyond their initial impact. Half the time Gil Cerrone sound more like “post-hardcore” than “screamo” if we’re splitting hairs, but then a song like “Bastard Day” will morph from a moody, scraping slow burn to a shrieking whirlwind without notice. It’s dynamic and unpredictable stuff, performed with primitive force by musicians who can really play. Listen below.

Coronach by Gil Cerrone

Coronach is out now on Tomb Tree Tapes/Team Glasses Records.