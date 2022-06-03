The Lublin, Poland band Ohyda have a ragged, feral sound — not quite blackened crust, but gruesome and noisy all the same, with drums that sometimes cross over into outright dance-punk. This stuff is dark and wild and exceedingly angry (at Polish right-wingers, specifically). Ohyda’s upcoming album has a mouthful of a title — Pan Bóg Spełni Wszystkie Pragnienia Lewaków… I Dojdzie Do Katastrofy! (translation: God Will Fulfill All Desires of Leftists … And There Will Be A Disaster!) — and its two early singles are impressive. Behold “Kompführer” and “Jeszcze Tańszego Człowieka (Potrzebujemy)” below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/pan-b-g-spe-ni-wszystkie-pragnienia-lewak-w-i-dojdzie-do-katastrofy">Pan Bóg Spełni Wszystkie Pragnienia Lewaków… I Dojdzie Do Katastrofy! by Ohyda</a>

Pan Bóg Spełni Wszystkie Pragnienia Lewaków… I Dojdzie Do Katastrofy! is out 6/24 on La Vida Es Un Mus.