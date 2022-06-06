In August, Oakland indie-pop luminary Simi Sohota will release his new album as Healing Potpurri, Paradise. Co-produced by Sohota and Sean O’Hagan (The High Llamas, Stereolab), Paradise also features production by engineer Jason Kick. It follows Healing Potpurri’s previous effort, 2020’s Blanket Of Calm. Sohota has also shared the album’s first single, “Wind,” which also gets a music video.

Opening up about Paradise, Sohota says:

There are more synths, it’s more experimental. Part of that was just trying to make a lush, full band sound with just me, Jason, Sean, and a computer, but the other part of it was just the swirling dread and fear and paranoia of the time… The lyrics aren’t about everything being fine. A lot of the record is about how bad things are and how I’m angry about it — but I realized that can be Healing Potpourri too.

Listen to “Wind” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Truly Good”

02 “Wind”

03 “Free”

04 “What Do I Do Now?”

05 “Sticky”

06. “Paradise”

07 “Terry”

08 “Last Place”

09 “Fireworks”

10 “Here”

11 “Something New”

TOURDATES:

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great Northern

06/13 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry miller Memorial Library *

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

06/17 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

06/21 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room *

06/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

06/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep *

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex *

06/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford *

* w/ Turnover, Temple Of Angels

Paradise is out 8/5 via Run For Cover.