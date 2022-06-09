In recent days, the New York rapper Princess Nokia has been making new connections — showing up in a Kacey Musgraves video, opening for HAIM at Madison Square Garden. Soon, she’ll star in Daughter Of The Sea, a short film about grief and spirituality in Puerto Rico. She’s also coming out with her own music, too. Princess Nokia released her single “No Effort” a few months ago, and now she’s got a new one called “Diva.”

Princess Nokia is releasing “Diva” in anticipation of Puerto Rican Day this weekend; she’ll be on the Working Family Party’s float at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York on Sunday. On the song, she sings and raps about feeling like a pop star, a goddess, and a diva, ratting off the names of her inspirations and showing off her own confidence over regal horn bursts. Princess Nokia shot the accompanying video in Puerto Rico with director Robert MoonJuice, and she looks absolutely unreal in it. Check it out below.