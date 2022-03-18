Princess Nokia – “No Effort”

Princess Nokia – “No Effort”

New York rapper Princess Nokia self-released a pair of albums, Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful, at the start of the 2020. Since then, she’s signed with Arista Records and put out two more singles, “It’s Not My Fault” last March and the Yung Baby Tate-featuring “Boys Are From Mars” in September. Today, she’s back with another new track, “No Effort,” a bragging hard-hitter that comes with a video directed by Travis Libin featuring the StuntGuyz BMX crew. Check it out below.

