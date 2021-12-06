HAIM Announce North American Tour With Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, SASAMI, More

HAIM never got a chance to tour behind their 2020 album Women In Music Pt. III, and since things have opened back up again, the trio has only played a couple of proper shows, at the All Things Go festival and at the Santa Barbara Bowl. But when the group shared their updated version of Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” over the weekend, they also teased the idea of hitting the road. So it’s not exactly a surprise that HAIM have just announced a full North American tour.

HAIM will head out across North America next spring, hitting some big venues. They’ll bring along a bunch of different opening acts on different parts of that tour. Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, SASAMI, Princess Nokia, and Buzzy Lee will all open different dates on the tour. Given that Alana Haim is now a movie star — and that all three HAIM sisters are in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza, it’s anyone’s guess how often they’ll get to really hit the road like this, so maybe you should see them while you can. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel *

4/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

4/27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #*

5/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #*

5/04 – Austin TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory +

5/06 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

5/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place +

5/09 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

5/13 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +

5/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +@

5/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

5/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5/24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6/03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

6/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* with Buzzy Lee

# with Waxahatchee

+ with Faye Webster

@ with Princess Nokia

^ with SASAMI