Amygdala – “Resilient Minds // We Will Rise”

New Music June 9, 2022 3:01 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Amygdala – “Resilient Minds // We Will Rise”

New Music June 9, 2022 3:01 PM By Tom Breihan
0

A couple of months ago, San Antonio world-destroyers Amygdala, one of the best heavy bands currently working, announced plans to follow up their 2021 split LP with Listless by dropping a two-song single called Besitos Para Todos Mis Haters — Spanish for “kisses for all my haters.” They also shared the concussive, righteously angry “Darvo,” one of those two songs. Today, the single is out, and we get to hear the other song. It’s just as concussive and just as righteously angry.

The new track “Resilient Minds // We Will Rise” is a two-minute stadium-crust anthem about oppressed kids growing up and taking down their oppressors. Over a galloping drum attack and some blazing metal leads, singer Bianca Quiñones rains down wrath: “We aren’t afraid of you!” Hell fuckin’ yeah. Listen below.

Besitos Para Todos Mis Haters is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

3 days ago 0

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

2 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest