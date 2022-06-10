Kid Cudi – “Do What I Want”

New Music June 10, 2022
Earlier in the week, Kid Cudi teased a new track called “Do What I Want” via the first-look trailer for his forthcoming Netflix adult-animated series Entergalactic. (Entergalactic is also the name of Cudi’s new album, and both are set to drop on the same day.) “‘DO WHAT I WANT’ Friday,” he captioned on social media, adding: “its all happening… The beginning. ‘Do What I Want’ was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3. Im really happy ull finally get to hear it.”

Produced by Take A Daytrip, “Do What I Want” is a chilled-out track with an even, skittering beat with Cudi rolling through lyrics about feeling settled and creatively powerful: “Feel like writin’ a movie, yeah, that shit would be groovy / Anything that I want, anything that will move me / Next step, I’m on my shit and I’m livin’ with love / And I’m crushin’ all praises to my angels above.”

Back in January, Cudi said Entergalactic was “the greatest piece of art” he’s ever made. “Do What I Want” was first teased by Cudi in an April 2020 Instagram Live session. Entergalactic doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected to stream on Netflix this fall.

