Next week, Young Guv is releasing his second album of the year, GUV IV, the sequel to GUV III, which came out in March. Its singles so far — “Change Your Mind,” “Nowhere At All,” and “Cry 2 Sleep” — have all pushed the power-pop project in different sonic directions, and Ben Cook’s latest track, “Nervous Around U,” does the same, with some chintzy synths and gauzy ’80s production. Check it out below.

GUV IV is 6/24 on Run For Cover.