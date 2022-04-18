Ben Cook comes from the world of punk and hardcore; you might know him as the frontman of No Warning or one of the guitarists in Fucked Up. But for years, Cook has also made sharp, starry-eyed power pop with his solo project Young Guv. Just last month, Young Guv released GUV III, and album that Cook wrote while stranded in the New Mexico desert during the early days of the pandemic. As it turns out, Cook actually wrote two albums’ worth of music during that strange period, and he’s just announced plans to release GUV IV, the second of those LPs, this summer.

Where GUV III was heavy on headlong hooks, GUV IV will get into more psychedelic, pastoral fare. GUV IV features two songs, the twitchy “Cold In The Summer” and the countrified “Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else,” that Cook released as one-off singles back in 2020. Today, he’s also shared the new single “Change Your Mind,” which he recorded with co-producer and regular collaborator James Matthew VII. It’s a lush, contemplative power-pop track that’s still plenty catchy.

Ben Cook shot the grainy “Change Your Mind” video with director Enrique Leyva in Mexico, where he’s currently living. Below, check out “Change Your Mind” and the GUV IV tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Too Far Gone”

02 “Change Your Mind”

03 “Sign From God”

04 “Overcome”

05 “Love Me Don’t Leave Me”

06 “Cry 2 Sleep”

07 “Cold In The Summer”

08 “Maybe I Should Luv Somebody Else”

09 “Helium”

10 “Nervous Around U”

11 “No Where At All”

12 “Wind In My Blood”

GUV IV is 6/24 on Run For Cover.